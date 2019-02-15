Police: Four CPs to monitor elections in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti-The Ekiti State police command, on Friday, disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has deployed three police commissioners, CPs to join the one superintending over the State, Mr. Asuquo Amba , to monitor Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The Commissioners, whose names were yet to be disclosed, would monitor each of the senatorial districts of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, who made the disclosure in Ado Ekiti, added that the police have devised a means of checkmating vote buying. He also revealed that plain clothed operatives will be deployed to all the 2,195 polling units to arrest the perpetrators.

“The operatives will mingle with voters and from there, have the knowledge of those engaging in this electoral offence,” he said.

Ikechukwu said the security details of Very Important personalities, including politicians in the state, have been withdrawn, with the exception of that of Governor Kayode Fayemi and his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi.

The PPRO stated that three security men would be deployed to each of the polling units to secure the staff deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and both sensitive and insensitive materials to be used for the conduct of the elections.

“The security arrangements have been made in such a way that there would be no room for security lapses. Three security men comprising police, NSCDC and immigration officers will man each of the polling units.

“As of now, three police Commissioners are on ground to work with CP Asuquo Amba. Each of them will man the three senatorial districts to enforce compliance to restriction of vehicles , except those on essential services and to make sure that no one circumvents the laws of the land regarding these elections.”

The Police spokesman stated that the Special Tactical Unit of the

Police Force will be deployed to each of the 16 local government areas of the state to attend to emergency situations that could endanger the conduct of the polls.

“These are armed units of the police who will be on standby and they are to tackle cases of violence, attempted ballot snatching and

ballot stuffing. They would also help in putting politicians who may want to demonstrate abuses at check”, he said.

Ikechukwu added that Special Protection Unit of the Command has been deployed to provide protection for international and national observers and other groups accredited by INEC to monitor the election.

He said policemen are already on ground in all the INEC offices across the state, including the headquarters in Ado Ekiti, to prevent cases of arson.

“CP Amba and other top officers will also monitor these elections and our hotlines are on. We are on ground to entertain complaints from the members of the public.

“We are on ground to ensure that we have credible elections. In having credible election, violence and other infractions that could mar the process must be checkmated and that is what we are here to enforce not to interfere in electoral matters.”