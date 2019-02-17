Police dismiss alleged herdsmen attack on Enugu community

ENUGU—The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a report published on February 15, 2018, titled “Herdsmen kill Enugu house wife, abduct cleric”, saying that investigation carried out revealed that the unfortunate murder that occurred at Amofia Affa in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State was as a result of attack by armed robbers and not herdsmen as was erroneously presented by the reporter.

According to a release attributed to Ebere Amaraizu, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, “Consequently, the Command through its operatives has commenced a full scale investigations into the alleged incident of armed robbery and wishes to reassure the public that the perpetrators of this heinous act will be apprehended and brought to book.

“The criminal incident is unfortunate and we are not resting on our oars in unmasking and arresting the perpetrators of the crime. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased person identified as one Paulina has been deposited in a nearby mortuary for autopsy.”

It was gathered that the armed men had allegedly emerged from the bush and attacked their victims who were attending a funeral ceremony, dispossessing them of their valuables.”