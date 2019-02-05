Police bust kidnap syndicate, kill 3 in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—Taraba State Police Command, yesterday, said it had neutralised a kidnap syndicate terrorising communities within Bali and Suntai axis of the state, after operatives of the command engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

Three of the suspected kidnappers were said to have been killed in the shootout, while a member of the state vigilante group sustained injuries.

The clampdown came less than 24 hours after the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa, regained freedom from his abductors.

Spokesman of the state Police command, ASP David Misal, who disclosed this in a statement, said: “Operatives of Taraba State Police Command attached to Bali Division on 3/2/19 at about 0330hrs engaged a kidnap syndicate, which has been terrorising Bali and Suntai axis for a while.

“The bandits were fatally wounded when the operatives engaged them in a gun battle while attempting to kidnap some residents of a house in Garwa village having held the entire family hostage.

“The prompt response by the gallant operatives with the assistance of the men of the state vigilante group resulted in a shoot-out, which led to the death of three of the hoodlums while a member of the vigilante group was injured from the gunshots by the hoodlums.”