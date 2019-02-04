Police begins probe of violence that marred APC campaign rally in Bayelsa

as monarch sues for calm

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- SECURITY agencies and authorities have commence investigations into the violence that marred a campaign of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, in Tungbobiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area.



Thugs on Saturday invaded a rally organised by APC in Tungbobiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

The injured persons were reportedly stabbed by the hoodlums, who killed an APC member identified as Brave Embikoro.

The incident occurred at a rally organised by the APC for its Bayelsa West Senatorial candidate, Captain Karimu.

Some APC members claimed that the violence was carried out by PDP thugs, but the traditional ruler of the community, elders and other residents said the development had nothing to do with party affiliation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Butswat Asinim said one suspect was arrested in connection with the violence, describing persons involved in the incident as thugs.

He said: “On 2nd February, 2019, at about 1530hours, thugs disrupted APC campaign rally at Tungbabiri, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“The thugs numbering about 15 disrupted and attacked APC party faithfuls at a Political rally at Tungbabiri.

“In the ensuing melee, one Braye Embikorobiri of Tungbabiri Community sustained critical injuries and later died. Two other victims, names yet unknown were critically injured and are responding to treatment in the hospital.

“One suspect, Isaac Abrowei ‘m’ 42 years, from Bolou-Orua, but resident at Tungbabiri has been arrested, the thugs who mastermind the act and their alledge sponsor have been identified and the Police has launched a manhunt to arrest them.



“The command has mobilize officers to restore normalcy in the community and efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

Meanwhile, the Acting Paramount Ruler of the community, High Chief Godbless Tomgbofa, said that the unfortunate incident had nothing to do with either APC or PDP.

He said: “What happened here is not an APC and PDP matter. It was caused by thugs, who were mainly cultists. They were led by a youth who had nursed the evil intention of killing people.

“We have always maintained peace in this community. APC and PDP have been undertaking their activities and engaging in their rallies without molestation. But these cultists came in here and unleashed violence.

“As a traditional ruler, we will get to the root of this matter and stop further occurrence. We are calling on security agencies to arrest all the people involved in this violence.”