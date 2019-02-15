Police assure of professionalism in Benue, as security agencies show off in Kaduna

By Ben Agande & Peter Duru

Makurdi—Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the North Central Zone, Mr. Godwin Nwobodo, yesterday, assured that the Police would provide a level playing field for all political parties and the candidates in the election.

He, however, warned that anyone caught trying to subvert or undermine the process would be arrested and treated as a criminal, assuring that the force was fully prepared to deal with any untoward act during the election.

Nwobodo, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting to sensitise Police personnel and politicians on the need for a peaceful election in the state, said: “The Police will ensure security and we will also ensure a level-playing field for the parties and their candidates.

“I, therefore, appeal to the political parties, their candidates and security agencies to put the interest of the country first by going into the election with all sense of responsibility.

“For us in the force, if we say this election will be just, free, fair and credible, it will.

“So we owe it a duty to ensure it is and not the other way round, in the interest of our country.”

Earlier, Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Omololu Bishi, informed the DIG, that there was political tension in the state, adding that Kastina-Ala, Guma, Gboko and Tarka Local Government areas had been identified as flash-points.

Also, in addition to Bishi, two other Police Commissioners were deployed to the state for the elections, with each of them assigned the responsibility of supervising each senatorial district.”

.. in Kaduna

Meanwhwile, armed security men, in a convoy, yesterday, patrolled the streets of Kaduna in a show of force to deter any attempt to cause violence in tomorrow’s election.

The patrol team consisted of military, Police, Air Force and Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, vehicles with about three Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC.

An official of the Nigerian Army, who pleaded anonymity, said the essence was to send a clear message that the security services are ready for the elections.