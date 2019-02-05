Polaris Bank commemorates World Cancer Day

In commemoration of the 2019 World Cancer Day and demonstration of its unwavering commitment to the fight against breast cancer in Nigeria, Polaris Bank has encouraged Nigerians to pay more attention to their eating habit and lifestyle in general to avoid contracting cancer.

A statement from the bank quoted the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, as restating the bank’s commitment to continuously support initiatives that will increase awareness and access of people to treatment and prevention of cancer, thereby reducing the current prevalence rate.

He said, “The fight against cancer and breast cancer is one that we will continue to support. We have a record of positive intervention in this, and I assure you that we won’t relent in ensuring that there’s a significant reduction in illness and death caused by cancer.

Election: INEC trains staff to detect, counter fake news

Polaris Bank’s contribution in the fight against cancer, is well documented. The lender has collaborated with C.O.PE on many cancer initiatives; these include support for treatment of over 30 indigent cancer patients, provision of free screening for over 15,000 women within and outside Lagos, and donation of state-of-the-art cancer screening machines – LogiQ C2 and Mind Ray Ultra-Sound System – to enhance quality diagnosis and clinical practices at the C.O.PE Centre.

The bank also supported the establishment of a Breast Cancer Information Service Centre to serve as a databank where relevant and up-to-date information on breast cancer is made available. It has further supported Seek-A-Care project, a long-term home-care delivery service offered to breast cancer patients.