PHOTOS: EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja zonal office has arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters, following intelligence report of their suspicious activities.

The suspects are, Triumph Chikwendu Madumere, Success Chukwumazu Obasi, Jamila Shuaibu, Bright Idumwonyi Osaigboko and Obasi Wisdom.

Others are Idemudia Emmanuel, Sandra Alang, Stanley Ohiaeri, Samuel Tochukwu and Ikechukwu David Ohiaeri.

They were arrested at Karu and Mpape settlements of Abuja, on February 7, 2019.

Items recovered from them include three Mercedes Benz cars, five laptop computers, 10 handsets, ATM cards and other incriminating documents.

A statement by EFCC acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, said that they would soon be charged to court.