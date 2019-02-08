Breaking News
PHOTOS: EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters

On 4:37 pmIn News by Victor OgunyinkaComments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja zonal office has arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters, following intelligence report of their suspicious activities.

The suspects are, Triumph Chikwendu Madumere, Success Chukwumazu Obasi, Jamila Shuaibu, Bright Idumwonyi Osaigboko and Obasi Wisdom.

Some of the alleged internet fraudster arrested by the EFCC

Others are Idemudia Emmanuel, Sandra Alang, Stanley Ohiaeri, Samuel Tochukwu and Ikechukwu David Ohiaeri.

They were arrested at Karu and Mpape settlements of Abuja, on February 7, 2019.

Items recovered from them include three Mercedes Benz cars, five laptop computers, 10 handsets, ATM cards and other incriminating documents.

Some cars recovered from the suspects by EFCC

A statement by EFCC acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, said that they would soon be charged to court.


