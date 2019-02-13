Photos: Buhari, Atiku meet face-to-face to sign Second Peace Accord

By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Saturday’s general election, as well as the former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, have come face-to-face at the International Conference Center in Abuja to sign a second National Peace Accord.

Present at the venue are the former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Bishop Mathew Kukah, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, and many others.