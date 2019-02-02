PENGASSAN Chairman resigns ahead of law suit

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PETROLEUM and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, PENGASSAN, Chapter Chairman at the Research and Development (R&D) Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Terry Nisakpo, has resigned days before a case over unlawful election.

PENGASSAN to FG, states: Resolve minimum wage issue before November or …

Hearing opens tomorrow (Monday) in a suit by aggrieved Soyeibo Fubara who has dragged PENGASSAN National President and others to the National Industrial Court, NIC, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, seeking to nullify the March 2018 election of Nisakpo as the union’s Chapter Chairman for alleged constitutional breach.

70 candidates vie for Imo guber seat

Nisakpa, last Thursday, in an emergency PENGASSAN, NNPC R&D Chapter Congress in Port Harcourt, reportedly announced his resignation and dissolved all appointments made while his chairmanship lasted, just as PENGASSAN National Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, confirmed the development when contacted.

Among other reliefs, the claimant seeks, “A declaration that by virtue of Rule 19.5 of the PENGASSAN Constitution 2013 as Amended, Nisakpo was ineligible to have contested the NNPC R&D chapter chairmanship in the 20 March 2018 executive election conducted by the Port Harcourt Zonal Executive Committee.”