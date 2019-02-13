Peak Milk donates to Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Peak Milk from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO has donated a 27-seater bus to the Nigeria para-powerlifting federation.

The company’s Managing Director, Ben Langat who led other top management staff of the company said the company’s support to Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation clearly explains FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s purpose as a company and its belief that every Nigerian has the right to reach for their peak.

“By empowering our Unstoppable Para-powerlifters, the Peak brand is enabling Nigerians to reach for their Peak. We designed the Unstoppable Campaign to tell the story of this remarkable set of people who have continued to break new grounds in spite of their physical limitations. Peak has touched the lives of many Nigerians with this campaign. It has become so powerful and is receiving very positive testimonials from consumers.”

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung who was the Special Guest of Honour represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Olusade Adesola said: “With this donation, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has elongated its catalogue of support to the Para-powerlifting team who has continued to contribute positively to Nigeria through global para-sports.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO has remained a reliable and supportive partner of the Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation; by this donation, the company has opened up space for greater inclusion in sports development in Nigeria,” Dalung said.