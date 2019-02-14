Peace accord very strong message – EU

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE European Union Election Observation Mission, EU EOM, Thursday in Abuja, said that the peace accord signed by the presidential candidates ahead of the February 16, presidential election was a very strong message to Nigerians.

The EU EOM, Chief Observer, Maria Arena, stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after she led the mission to a private meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinabjo at the Presidential Villa.

According to her, the participation of the two biggest candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who is the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the peace accord was significant.

She said that the EU EOM was in Nigeria to monitor the process before, during and after the Election Day— Feb. 16.

She said, “The different contact we have had with public organisations here in Nigeria and also with the authority gives us information gives information on the election process.

“We have a discussion today; first we say we have to congratulate Nigeria for signing the peace accord yesterday because it is a very strong message to the population that all the political parties especially the two biggest presidential candidates took the commitment to have a peaceful process.

“We are here for this election and for Nigerians. It is important to have this strong message.

“We have also discussed about different issues about this observations mission because Nigerians need to have for example transparency in this process.

“They need to trust the process; they need to be free to cast their votes during the election and this is just what we are going to observe as EU Observation Mission.”