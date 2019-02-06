Just in: PDP vice chairman, wife die in auto crash

By : Chinenyeh Ozor

Nsukka : Barely two weeks to the general elections in the country, the vice chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsukka local government area, Enugu state has died following a lone motor accident.

The late chairman died along with his wife while driving to the state capital for domestic issues.

The vice chairman, identified as Phillip Agu, was said to be going to Enugu with his wife, a lawyer by profession, when the wife who was driving noticed that one of the car tyres was allegedly wobbling and alerted her husband.

Vanguard gathered that as their journey progressed, the type problem increased and on getting close to Elim estate along Nsukka /Nike road,a few metres away from the capital city of the state, the tyre allegedly pulled out while the car somersaulted.

The duo was said to have died instantly on the spot and their remains have been deposited at hospital morgue in the state.

Reacting to the incident, the PDP chairman, Nsukka local government area, Chief Fabian Onah, said that the members of the party received the news with rude shock, adding that the deceased was a committed member of the party.

Chief Onah said that the party cancelled its campaigns for two days in honour of the deceased member and his wife.

He said that the burial date would be announced later by the deceased’s family.