PDP thugs terrorizing our communities, Alleges Famurewa

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Senatorial candidate in Osun East senatorial district in the postponed presidential/national assembly elections, Hon. Ajibola Israel Famurewa has alleged threat to the lives of the people of eight villages in Atakumosa East local government of the state by those he described as thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

Famurewa, a serving member of the House of Representative, representing Ijesa South federal constituency and the Director General of the campaign organization of the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, made this known when he led party leaders and other APC candidates to address a press conference on the security challenges of his zone after a meeting with the commissioner of police, Abiodun Ige at the state headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital.

Residents of Iwara, Olowu, Atorin, Ifewara, Temidayo, Tobalase, Lapaide and Faforiji communities in Atakunmosa East Local Government of Osun state were, on Thursday, thrown into confusion when gunmen alleged to be armed political thugs, attacked them in the build up to the postponed Saturday elections.

In the attack which was said to have occurred around 11:30pm, on Thursday evening, an eleven years old girl, Rukayat Balogun was shot in the leg by the suspected thugs who invaded Iwara village. The thugs were alleged to have searched indiscriminately some houses in the affected community. It was learnt that the mother of the victim, Mrs. Fasilat is an active member and a food vendor in the O – Meal school feeding programme of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the area.

Famurewa, who expressed worries about the influx of thugs into the villages, said for over a week now, the suspected thugs have been terrorizing people of the areas, especially APC supporters, mainly because Atakumosa East was won convincingly by the APC in the last governorship election.

According to him, “The thugs were said to have armed with dangerous weapons like guns, axes and charms and were moving around freely for four hours which the operation lasted. The mother of the eleven years old girl who is currently receiving treatment in the Wesley Guild hospital, Ilesa also confirmed the attack was led by [one notable politician]to her house when the honourable minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole paid an unscheduled visit on the recuperating girl whose leg was strayed with bullets.

Famurewa called on the Police to swing into action and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested, investigated and brought to book to face the full wrath of justice.

Other leaders on his entourage, which included Chief Adebiyi Adelowo, Hon. Lawrence Ayeni, Hon. Wale Adedoyin also advised the Commissioner of police to transfer all the DPOs in Ijesaland to forestall total breakdown of law and order. In their words, “Though we have appealed to our members and supporters to remain calm in the face of provocation, but let it be known that we are resolute in our determination to resist violence and intimidation in our land”, they concluded.