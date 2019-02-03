PDP support groups begin door to door campaigns for Atiku, PDP candidates in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- THE Dodo Political Forum, a political group and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Support Group in the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, say its members have began a door to door campaigns for the party’s presidential flag bearer Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as well as all PDP standard flagbearer ahead of the general elections.

Chairman of the group Chief Benson Dodoru, who disclosed this after the group’s meeting in Amatu II community in Ekeremor Local Government Area , said the group further resolved to adopt all PDP candidates for the various seats.

Chief Dodoru who was flanked by the Secretary of the group, Mr Francis Amamogrighan, noted that having considered the political realities on ground in the area, the group believes that the PDP will best serve the interest of the people of Ekeremor State Constituency 3 in particular and the Senatorial District in general and called on the people of the area to support all PDP candidates.

Meanwhile, the Atiku Domestic Voters Structure, DOVO, a campaign group for the election of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has stated that the mamoth crowd that throng the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa for Alhaji Atiku campaign rally is a sign of the general acceptability of the candidature of the PDP by the Ijaw people.

The State coordinator of DOVO, Mr Endurance Deboh, who stated this in Yenagoa yesterday while addressing members of the organization for mobilising themselves and turning up to participate in the rally, said the people of the state has demonstrated the Ijaw people were totally behind the PDP presidential candidate.

He assured the youths and students that the Atiku when elected keep his promise of running an all youth inclusive government and policies, describing Atiku as a man that is passionate about the potentials of youths.

Deboh said: “The turnout of Ijaw people at the PDP presidential campaign has sent a clear message that the people of this region are undivided in the support for the PDP and its presidential and other candidates. For us, it is about who can best protect our collective interest in the Nigerian political setup.”