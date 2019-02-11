PDP not prepared for election —Okaeben

BENIN CITY—THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Oredo West constituency in the state House of Assmebly, Chris Okaeben yesterday denied allegation by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that he has been diverting Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, said to have been destroyed by flood to supporters of the APC to vote against the PDP in coming elections.

Okaeben also said actions of the PDP was an indication that the party was not ready for election knowing that it would lose just as he threatened legal action against the party and some leaders of the party.

He said: “The PDP doesn’t have supporters and they don’t have any means of winning election again, they are using all these lies to lure states controlled by PDP to get financial support from them, but unfortunately they have forgotten that those states have their election coming up too.

“It is clear that they are not ready for elections but willing to cause commotion with a view to creating impression before the international community that they are being intimidated and harassed.

“They do not have the money to pay their agents in Edo. They are relying on River and Akwa Ibom state governments.”