PDP in Delta is a large family, nobody can intimidate us—Adams

By Abel Kolawole

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, in Delta State, Chief Otimeyin Adams, in this interview, explains how his party’s candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, would win the governorship election in the state.

What are your areas of concern in the general elections?

I can say without fear or favour that Nigerians are ready for the election. My advice to all eligible voters is that they should use their Permanent Voters’ Card to elect leaders of their choice. In fact, there is nothing to be afraid of.

On Governor Okowa

Ogboru is no match to anyone in Delta PDP. Delta belongs to PDP. And PDP belongs to the state? In fact, there is no vacancy in Government House Asaba.

My simple answer to your question is that PDP is solidly on the ground as the rock of Gibraltar. We are not afraid of any opposition if at all. In fact, the so-called APC has no structure in the state and it is like a building without foundation that can collapse at any time. Above all, Ogboru is no threat at all. He is only building his castle in the air and he should stop making noise. Besides, I also advise our teeming supporters to avoid being bought over by money bags.

Okowa is a workaholic man, and a bridge builder who has spread development all over the state. He should be rewarded with a second term.

On second term

The Okowa Flow Campaign group is made up of men, women, and youths of impeccable character. They visited to solicit my unflinching support for the governor; incidentally, I am a great supporter of Governor Okowa. I will support positively, anything that will make Okowa‘s second term be a reality. His Smart Agenda has transformed the state greatly and every part of the state.

Delta North

To any doubting Thomas, everyone feels the governor ‘s impact. This is because I believe we should do what is right by allowing Delta North Senatorial District to complete their two tenure of eight years tenure. For example, both Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts have all done their eight years respectively. Honestly, Chief Ogboru should wait till 2023 to try his luck again because it is not the time of Urhobo to govern.

On APC

It is no more secret that APC doesn’t have any structure to win any election in the state. Their hope is to use both the police and army and all possible means to rig and win the election. However, we have gone to so many areas to educate them on why they should be resolute and defend their votes jealously. If you watched carefully, APC does not believe in campaigning, rather they want to rig at all cost. But I advise our party agents to be vigilant.

PDP state

Comrade Oshiomhole wants to breed crises in Delta which is a complete PDP state. If APC means well to win the governorship why did they not pick someone from Delta North Senatorial District as their candidate? PDP is a large family and, nobody can intimidate us, hence I am calling on all members to be watchful during the election.

On Atiku

As it is now, the country needs a vibrant and visionary president. We don’t want a lame duck as our leader again. For four years Buhari has been fighting corruption and insecurity, yet there is no positive result. People are being killed on daily basis. Regrettably, there is no solution in sight. Sadly, we have most of the corrupt politicians in Buhari’s government and, it is a pity that we have a president who cannot come out for an open debate. It is unfortunate that herdsmen are killing innocent and defenceless Nigerians with impunity.