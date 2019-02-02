PDP expresses shock over crash of Osinbajo’s helicopter

…Demands investigation

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed shock over the crash of the helicopter carrying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Kabba, Kogi state, on Saturday.

The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan thanked God for the safety of the Vice President, members of his entourage and the crew.

The party however called for a thorough investigation “into the traumatic incident” adding that “the safety of the nation’s leaders, and of course, all Nigerians, must be guaranteed, especially at this critical time.”

It also urged all Nigerians regardless of creed, ethnicity and political affiliation, to continue to pray for God’s continued intervention in the affairs of the nation.