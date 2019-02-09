PDP Diaspora in Arizona USA supports Gov. Okowa’s re-election

The PDP Diaspora Vice Chairman in Arizona USA, Hon. Ovie Emeofa, has said that Deltans and friends of Delta State in Arizona USA are solidly behind the reelection of his Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for second term and Atiku Abubaka for President in the 2019 poll.

Emeofa made this known in an interview with newsmen in Asaba, during the PDP Presidential campaign rally, recently. He said that Deltans and good friends of Delta State in Arizona USA are all yearning for good governance in the State.

In his words “The reasons for our support for the reelection of Okowa for a second term is not farfetched- good governance. Deltans in diaspora, USA believe in hard and smart work. Governor Okowa has done excellently well deserving of a second term.’’

‘’In the area of road construction and rehabilitation, he’s second to none. Also in Empowerment Programme and Entrepreneural giants; we know all these things because our relatives are also part and beneficiaries of this programme.’’

‘’In the Educational Sector, this government rehabilitated and constructed more than 4,738 classrooms and still counting. This government also rehabilitated and equipped over six Technical Colleges across the State.’’

‘’This is the reasons why we’re throwing our weights behind the reelection of Okowa for a second term and I also want to urge ALL Deltans to get their PVCs in other to massively vote Okowa for Governor and Atiku Abubaka as president.’’ He said.