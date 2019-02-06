PDP demands extension of time for PVC collection

…accuses INEC officials of frustrating collection

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to extend the time for the collection of Permanent Voters Card, PVCs.

The party demanded for three days to enable Nigerians who have not collected their PVCs to do so before the election.

The party opined that their demand was predicated on reports across the nation that some compromised INEC officials at the collection centres are deliberately refusing to issue the PVCs to voters thereby frustrating millions of registered voters from getting their voters cards.

Disclosing this in a statement, the National Publicity Secretary, Director, Media & Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, averred that the deliberate refusal to release the PVCs is part of the wider plot by the APC to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians and frustrate their eagerness to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 16 Presidential election and elect-in the peoples candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP demands explanation from INEC for turning back registered voters who went to collect their PVCs and directing them to come at a later date for an exercise that is programmed to end on Friday.

“Information available to us shows that the APC has plans to use the uncollected PVCs to allocate votes to President Buhari”, part of the statement read.

The PDP therefore called on the leadership of INEC not to plunge the election into a needless controversy but to redeem itself by extending the closing date for the collection of the PVCs by three days.