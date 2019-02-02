PDP alleges plot by APC to import foreigners to vote in next month’s election

By Anayo Okoli.

THE main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, was planning to import citizens of the Republic of Chad and Mali to vote in next month’s presidential election.

The party has therefore called on the Minister of Interior to close all the nation’s land borders and ensure that no foreigner is allowed to participate in voting exercise.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus who made the allegation Saturday in Umuahia, at the Abia State Presidential Rally for Atiku/Obi presidential ticket, warned that Nigerians would resist any attempt to rig the February 16 Presidential election by importing foreign citizens from the nation’s neighbours.

Addressing the rally, Secondus urged Abia people to vote for Atiku ans Obi as well as all PDP candidates for positive change and save the people from the current hardship Nigerians are currently going through.

He warned INEC not allow the ruling APC to rig the election, insisting that PDP would resist any plan to rig the election.

Also addressing the rally, the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar promised to end the marginalization of Ndigbo by ensuring that they get whatever is due to them in both appointments and projects.

Atiku also promised to improve the SME status of Aba to create jobs for the people, especially the youths, saying he would create one million jobs through the business opportunities in Aba.

In his speech, the vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi urged Abia people to be steadfast in their support for PDP.

He called on Abia people to vote PDP, saying that Atiku Presidency would provide infrastructure to boost Abia economy.

The highlight of the occasion was the conferment of chieftaincy title of Ahaejiagamba, by Abia monarchs, which means a good name that makes way. He was given a sharp machete with which he would use to clear way in rough area.