Parties in last-minute moves to woo voters

By Clifford Ndujihe & Peter Egwuatu

AS the parties rounded up their campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly polls, yesterday, some of the parties embarked on unusual moves to get the upper hand.

One of the parties sent bulk SMS to voters urging for their votes.

In the SMS, the party told a prospective voter his or her polling unit number, and those to be voted for in the presidential, senatorial and House of Representative election

One of those, who got the SMS on Wednesday, said he was surprised to a get a text message from a phone number that he is not familiar with, adding that he started wondering how his registration data from his Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC got to the unknown person.

Protesting to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, he said: “I write to express my displeasure over INEC’s seeming act of inefficiency over the disclosure of my PVC information to some charlatans. This followed a text I received this morning from this telephone number- 08121629323, coercing me to vote for some candidates.

‘’The text message reads: “Your polling unit number at Oke Oloruntedo Street is 24/20/03/040. Vote … 4 President, … 4 Senate , … 4 HOUSE OF rep. Vote ….”

I wonder why INEC should release my information to persons unknown to me. I hope this is not an indication of compromise on the part of a body charged with the responsibility of ensuring a free, fair and credible election.”

Efforts to confirm receipt of the complaint from the INEC, yesterday, did not yield dividends.