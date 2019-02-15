Oyo INEC commences distribution of election materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oyo State Office, says it has begun the distribution of ballot papers and result sheets to all the 33 local government areas of the state.

Newsmen at the venue of the distribution, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ibadan office, reports that only party agents of five political parties witnessed the exercise.

The agents were Gbenga Elegbede, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Niyi Olatunji, Action Democratic Party (ADP), and Taiwo Oduola, Providence People’s Congress,(PPC).

Others were Abdulazeez Olatunde,All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nureni Adeniran, Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP),

The agents urged the electoral body to monitor the movement of the materials to each of the 33 local government areas.

The distribution is being supervised by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo state, Mr Mutiu Agboke.

However, some ballot papers and result sheets for Oyo Central Senatorial election and all the sensitive materials for the Presidential election had yet to arrive as the time of filling this report.

Agboke said there was no cause for alarm over the late arrival of some of the materials.

”We decided to start distributing what is on ground while awaiting the arrival of other materials.

”As you can see, the distribution is going on smoothly in the presence of party agents,” he said.