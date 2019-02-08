Over 50  students  benefit from Rotary Club literacy project

By Evelyn Usman

Over 50 Junior Secondary School students of a government school in Victoria Island , Lagos, have benefitted from a four-month literacy project organized by Rotary Club of Falomo, with a view to improving their writing and reading capability.

The training which included provision of free writing materials, as well as text books for students and extra moral classes, according to the Chapter’s President, Mr. Ndubuisi Okaro, was aimed among other things, to promote the efficiency of students in the use of English Language and also to improve reading culture.

Ndubuisi who spoke at the graduation ceremony of the students, disclosed that over 100 students enlisted in the programme but that only 51 of them made it through.

Expressing satisfaction at the outcome of the training, Okaro , disclosed that at the commencement of the training, several students could not read nor write , informing that the club would continue with the project until literacy rate in schools were improved.

He said “We did a baseline assessment of the students and we also watched their progress on a week-to-week basis. We are very happy that we have seen remarkable improvement in their levels of literacy “We understand the importance of literacy in self development and in the development of any nation. That was the essence of us embarking on the programme in the first place.

Continuing, he said , “The program was successful and rigorous. Three times a week, resource persons were around to teach the students how to read, pronounce and write in correct English. At the end of the duration, we were able to identify the most improved and the best students amongst them and cash prizes were awarded them all.

“ We therefore appeal to the students to take their studies seriously so that we will be encouraged to continue the program with others. It is our way of trying to improve on their literacy and educational level.”

One of the consultants and Founder of Flip Book Foundation, Benita Nzeribe , informed that the beneficiaries were students in Junior Secondary School 1, 2 and 3, adding that part of what they were taught , were phonix sound , blending of words and comprehension level via reading.

She said, “ There is no shame in not knowing how to read because sometimes the problem may not be from the student but as a result of poor academic foundation and not having good teachers.

On his part, principal of the school, Mr. Taofeek Agbalaya, appreciated the organizers for the gesture, which he said had addressed a major area of challenge for students.

According to him, “ At the secondary school level teachers don’t have the time to start going back to teach what the student should have learnt while in primary school. We are restricted to the curriculum. We are so happy that the Rotary Club of Lagos, Falomo chapter have decided to ease this stress and make students better in the use of English Language