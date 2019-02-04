Outbreak of Lassa fever in Ondo: CAN calls for sensitisation as 100 cases confirmed

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—PALPABLE fear has gripped the people of Ondo State as over 100 cases of the Lassa fever outbreak has been confirmed in the state.

This came as the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, expressed worry that 80 cases have been confirmed.

The outbreak was said to have been rampant in Owo and Ose council areas of the state.

Sources in the Health ministry said the death rate so far recorded as a result of the outbreak was below 20.

Chairman of CAN in Ondo State, Rev Dr. Ayo Oladapo, in a five paragraph letter forwarded to religious leaders across the state, asked them to sensitize their members during their church programmes.

Obaseki charges Govt appointees to intensify Lassa Fever campaign

Oladapo, in a statement entitled Outbreak of Lassa Fever in Onfo State, said: “I have just been informed through the representative of the Government that there is an outbreak of Lassa fever in the State. About 80 cases have been confirmed.

“All our Churches should please sensitize their members to cover their food properly and eradicate the existence of rats in their vicinities.

“Announcement should be made on pulpits and in all our services.”

In a swift response, the state government has inaugurated a committee to end scourge

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, at the weekend, inaugurated an Emergency Response Committee on Lassa fever, following recent reported cases of the disease in the state.

The committee, chaired by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab and Adegbenro, has the General Manager of Ondo State Waste Management Authority, Mrs. Bola Akinyanmi, as its secretary.

The committee was charged to ensure that Lassa fever is flushed out of the state within the shortest possible time, and to embark on campaigns, advocacy visits to royal fathers and religious leaders and to identify an appropriate dump site for human wastes.

The state Health commissioner, Dr Adegbenro said: “The sensitisation campaigns would be to crisscross the state on the need for residents to keep their environment clean and live hygienic lives at all times so that the primary carrier of the Lassa virus would not live in homes and to reduce the incidences of human to human transmissions.

“Our people need to maintain cleaner environments, shun the habit of indiscriminate dumping of refuse around your homes so as not to attract rats.

“Government has set in motion immediate plans to evacuate all dumpsites to keep rats far away.

“The original source is from rats to human, but we have lots of human to human transmission and this is more reason why it is imperative to report any suspicious case to nearest health facility where necessary tests would be carried out to ascertain if it’s malaria or not so as to have such patient appropriately referred.”