Otomewo denies media report, says his vessel doesn’t engage in illegal activity

Manager of ‘M.T. AYSU’ vessel, Engr Peter Otomewo, has described as false, allegations leveled against him by one Mr. Kennedy Rhima that he refused to release the vessel he (Rhima) charted to him after paying for its services.

Rhima, in a media publication said “less than a week after paying for the services of the vessel and putting bunker fuel in her, the Manager, Otomewo, took the vessel away saying that she had an urgent delivery to make.” the publication added that Otomewo never returned the vessel neither did he refund the N15 million he spent to put bunker fuel in the vessel.

Reacting to the allegations, Engr. Eberiere Peter Otomewo, said Mr Kennedy Rhima contacted them to charter their vessel (MT AYSU) for an evacuation contract he got from NNPC.

Saying that Mr Rhima bought 52 tons of diesel, he said the vessel was delivered to him at Bonny. He said “nevertheless after waiting for one month Mr Kennedy Rhima could not tender original documents to prove that he actually won the contract of petroleum product evacuation from NNPC which documents included NNPC contract for the evacuation, DPR authorisation to evacuate and NAVY clearance for evacuation.”

According to him, the contract signed between them was terminated after sensing that Mr Kennedy Rhima did not have intention of doing a legal transaction with them, adding that that Kenedy introduce Captain Victor to them.

While describing Kenedy Rhima and Captain Victor as cohorts, he said Kenedy Rhima never gave out money from his pocket while we were waiting for all the relevant legal documents.

Otomewo insisted that the vessel was never seized or arrested as claimed in the said report.