Osun monarch feeds 5,000 less privileged

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO — AS part of the activities marking the 3rd coronation anniversary of the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu1, about five thousand people, mostly the less privileged, were fed by the monarch to celebrate his ascension on the throne.

Before now, since his enthronement, the Oluwo has launched the Telu Food and Clothing Bank wherein the less privileged accessed prepared food in the palace three days a week where no fewer than 3,000 people mostly orphans and widows in the town enjoyed three square meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays every week.

The free feeding commemorating the coronation anniversary commenced immediately after the seminar on access to foreign countries and associated opportunities anchored by Oluwo at JBO Hotel and Events Centre in Adeeke, Iwo.

Oba Akanbi said he decided to feed the less privileged in the society and clothe them because these two are the basic needs of every human being.

He also charged youths in the country to always be dynamic and pro-active to be able to affect their immediate environments positively.

The monarch, who gave the charge at a seminar organized for Nigerian youths seeking opportunity to foreign countries in the town, advised them to always associate with progressive minded friends who could add values to their lives and shun those with retrogressive ideas that could retard their promising future.

Speaking further during the participatory programme which attracted youths from far and near, the Paramount ruler noted that, Nigeria of today is not empowering youths who are the leaders of tomorrow and advised them to be optimistic and pragmatic in re-sharpening their lives for reality.

He expressed disappointment that, the spate of kidnapping, terrorism and other nefarious and barbaric activities is imminent in the country instead of finding a way of checking it and warned youths to get them entangled with beneficial activities that would make their lives more meaningful in life.

Oba Akanbi said: “We were not ripe for independence when we got it, there is no corruption in the developed country as in Nigeria.”

On civilization, the monarch charged them to get civilized and acculturated with the white ones affirming that, they would add positive values to their lives and accelerate their progress in life.

According to him, the white men are considerate, accommodating and always with plain minds to render help while most of the blacks are with lying lips and deceptive tongues to wreck more havocs on their fellow human beings and queried, “for goodness sake why are we like this?”

He charged them to perform their civic responsibilities in terms of tax payment to the government saying, nonpayment of tax could dwindle the country economy adding if this happened the government would not be able to meet peoples need as expected.