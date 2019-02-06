OSUN GOV TRIBUNAL: Oyetola closes defence

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola, of Osun State yesterday, closed his defence at the resumed hearing of the petition filed against his election by Senator Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. John Olusola Bayeshea (SAN), the leading counsel to Governor Oyetola, told the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal at the resumed hearing that the second respondent had no intention to call a motley crowd of witnesses.

According to him, the decision to close the defense of the second respondent was taken after a careful consideration of all issues connected with the petition.

Bayeshea then applied formally to close the defence of Governor Oyetola so that the third respondent, the All Progressives Congress, APC, could open his own defense.

Following this, Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, who was the leading counsel to the APC informed the court that his clients would be able to decide the next line of action when the Tribunal resumes.

Alliyu told the Tribunal that the third respondent may toe the line of the second respondent when proceedings resume today.

Tribunal chairman, Justice Muhammad Sirajo then adjourned proceedings in petition to Wednesday ruling that that “the third respondent had tomorrow to open its defence.”