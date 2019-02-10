Osoba lauds Buhari over reactivation of railway services in Ogun

Daud Olatunji

A former Governor, of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on Sunday commended President Mohammadu Buhari for reviving Railway services which had gone moribund many years ago.

The former governor thanked the President for restoring the lost glory of the train services which he said started in 1906.

Osoba stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta saying the revival of the service as epitomised by the test-run from Lagos to Abeokuta on Friday was most pleasing to him.

Osoba in the statement said he told the President how nostalgic he feels with the reactivation when he visited him at the Aso Villa on Friday.

The statement read in part: “I told the President on Friday at the Banquet Hall at the Villa when I reviewed a book on his administration in which the Railway featured, how emotional and nostalgic I feel about the reactivation.

“I presented a picture of myself taken 61 years ago on the steps of a coach in Lafenwa on one of my trips for holiday from Osogbo to Abeokuta.

“I also reminded the President that he (President) had told him before that he used to travel to Ifo to see his uncle by rail.”

Chief Osoba expressed his happiness that what he enjoyed then by traveling from Lagos to Abeokuta and Osogbo was being reactivated in his lifetime.

He said the reactivation will soon get to Ibadan and would boost the economic activities of the axis and would further ease the movement of goods.