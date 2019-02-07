Osinbajo meets with Muslim Professionals

By Ishola Balogun

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on Sunday have an interactive session with Muslim professionals from across the six states of the South-West.

In a statement issued in Lagos by the Coordinator of the event, Mr Toibudeen Oduniyi, he stated that the meeting will hold in Victoria Island, Lagos at 4pm.

The meeting, tagged: The Hard Talk, is billed as an ‘interactive evening of discourse with Muslim professionals.

It is a continuation of the Vice-President’s engagement with critical segments of the Nigerian populace.

Osinbajo will be accompanied to the event by leading officials of the Federal Government as well as members of his party, APC.

Highlights of the meeting include presentations on some critical issues of policy such as the Ease of Doing Business, the Economic Growth and Recovery Plan, EGRP.

It will also discuss the level of involvement of the Muslim professionals in the formation and implementation of government policies.

Notable organisations invited cut across education, media, banking, medical, legal, academia, business among several others.