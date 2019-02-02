Osinbajo, Akeredolu move Next level train to Okitipupa, Ajagba

AKURE – The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of.Ondo Statr moved the #NextlevelEngagement and the house – to-house campaign train of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to Okitipupa, Ajagba and other communities in Irele local government, Ondo South Senatorial district.



The Vice President reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to completely resolve the perennial blackout in the Southern Senatorial district.

Addressing the council of traditional rulers at the palace of the Jegun of Idepe in Okitipupa Local Government Area, Prof. Osinbajo promised that the federal government would do everything possible to restore light in the remaining affected communities.

Earlier, the Abodi of Ikaleland Oba George Faduyile who expressed delight over the Vice President’s visit, commended Federal Government’s efforts at ensuring gradual restoration electricity in Okitipupa and neighbouring local governments which has been without electricity for many years.



The monarch, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in the local government, described as massive, the infrastructural development in the country under the APC-led federal government in terms of road, rail line and Airport constructions.

He also commended the Akeredolu-led administration which he said is falling in line by re-surfacing abandoned roads riddled with potholes, trenches and damaged bridges.

Oba Faduyile ,who commended Governor Akeredolu for the massive construction of roads and the Ore fly-over described the projects as unprecedented.