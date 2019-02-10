Osaze, Essien line up for Women World Cup

Former Super Eagles striker, Osaze Peter Odemwingie, Ghana’s Michael Essien are some of the football stars that have joined other legends to campaign for the Women’s World Cup in France this summer.

Twenty three football biggest stars from 19 countries were assembled by FIFA and the African duo joined to raise awareness across the world for the quadrennial women’s football event.

Also featuring in the campaign are Alex Scott, Marcel Desailly, Gilberto Silva, Laura Georges and Nadine Kessler in the team made up of 13 women and 10 men. Sharing his views on the Legends Assemble project, elated Osaze said: “Can’t wait to show my kids this. They will love this.”

While former Chelsea star Essien said: “Watch out – as The Bison I am indestructible!”

“I will use this power to change the way people see women’s football and get everyone to rally behind the biggest sporting competition this summer – the FIFA Women’s World Cup!”