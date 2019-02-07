Opposition’s claim that Udom didn’t perform mischievous—Nkanga

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, has said it was worrisome that All Progressives Congress, APC, at all levels of leadership failed to live to the expectations of Nigerians in the past three and half years despite its current status as the ruling party at the centre.

Nkanga, who is also the Director General of Governor Emmanuel’s Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation spoke in Uyo yesterday, while reacting to claims by some APC stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State that Governor Emmanuel has underperformed in his first term in office.

He said: “Their claim is born out of ignorance and mischief. And people of a level that could be looked at as leaders should stay away from misdirecting our people, because if knowingly you are misinforming people, you are carrying a curse.

“This governor has done a lot of things that even the blind can see and feel. Sometimes when they say things like that, they just ridicule themselves.

“The immediate past administration of Godswill Akpabio promised us 31 industries for the 31 local government areas, he didn’t do even one in eight years he was a governor.

“Now another governor is doing that. At least those of us that have eyes can see that in just three and half years, Udom Emmanuel has attracted about 15 industries to the state and still counting.

“They are there for people to see. Those people saying that Emmanuel has not done anything are mischie-vous. APC states cannot even pay salaries, so Akwa Ibom people cannot embrace such party.”