ONSA dismisses Wike’s allegation about internet shutdown

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) said it remains non-partisan and committed to ensuring that Nigerians freely exercise their civic rights during the forthcoming general elections.

It also said it remains committed to protecting the rights of the public to access Information and Communication Technology facilities.

A statement issued by Mr Danjuma Reuben, the spokesman of the ONSA on Friday, dismissed the speculation by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that the Federal Government through ONSA has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work with internet service providers to shut down internet access during the election.

“The office wishes to advise the general public to disregard the allegation, which is a disinformation.

“This Office, wishes to state that the internet and associated communications infrastructure are major components of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), which ONSA is mandated to ensure its security.

“Accordingly, the Office in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government makes continuous efforts to protect them and improve service delivery to Nigerians.

“Furthermore, every single national security platform in the country rides on the same internet to function.

“Therefore shutting down the internet is akin to shutting down national development and security,” Reuben said.