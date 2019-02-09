Onokpite urges Youths to vote for Buhari

By Ephraim Oseji

President of Ogbe Political Change (OPC), King Emmanuel Ufuoma Onokpite, has appealed to youths to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onokpite, in a statement, said Buhari had performed creditably in the short time he assumed office as President.

According to him, before Buhari become President in 2015, Nigeria was sinking. He added that his election revived the country and put it the path of glory.

“Corruption, which was a big problem in the country has been reduced by Buhari. For fear of being sent to jail, many of our corrupt politicians who embezzled billions of Naira have returned them to the treasury. Many of the corrupt politicians are being tried by EFCC, while some others have been convicted over various corruption offences,” he stated.

Onokpite explained that Buhari has also put Nigeria on the path of socio-economic development by constructing major roads across the country, empowering the needy through tradermoni programme, reviving the railway and moribund industries like the Ajaokuta Steel.

He stated that Buhari has also promised to revitalize the ports in Delta State, adding that if that is done, the economy of the state will bounce back and it will reduce crime as the youths will be gainfully employed.