Onokpite urges youths to eschew violence

By Ephraim Oseji

President of Ogbe Political Change, OPC, King Emmanuel Ufuoma Onokpite has appealed to youths of Delta State to eschew violence during the coming general elections and be led by reason for peace and tranquillity in the state.

Onokpite while addressing his mammoth supporters in Warri, Delta State, advised Delta youths to rise up to the exigencies of these times so as not to be hoodwinked again by politicians into killing innocent souls.

He said Delta youths cannot afford to shut their eyes and repeat the mistakes of the past anymore to go gun-totting against themselves for the pittance doled to them by politicians who after winning election will not remember them.

He said: “Rather, this is the time for youths to rise up to heal the land of the vestiges of corruptible influences.

“This is the time to join hands to build a strong virile region by joining one voice, one choice. I urge the youths to eschew violence during the elections and be led by prudent judgment.”