Onokpite tasks Urhobo youths on peaceful conduct, respect to monarchs

On 6:49 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Ephraim Oseji

Following several killings recently in Effurun   in Uvwie Local Government Area and other parts of    Delta State, the President of Ogbe Political Change (OPC), King Ufuoma Onokpite has advised the youths nationwide especially of Urhobo extraction not be lured into political thuggery by selfish   politicians some of who are behind some killings and wanton destruction of lives property.

He equally sued for the unity of Urhobo people especially among  the youths, saying that it would usher development. King Onokpite said this Wednesday     at the sensitization programme held at Kayroit Hotel in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area Delta State   to enlighten   the youths   on the need to stay out of election violence before,during and after the elections.

He decried   the spate of killings in Effurun in Uvwie   Local Government Area of the state saying, for no reason should people kill their neighbours.

in whatever reason because they are the  same people (Urhobos).

According to him,” what will be the gains of killing  your own persons because of election?”

Onokpite recalled that when he was growing up as a child in the area,  there was unity  among the people but today, the story has changed.

He therefore solicited for the cooperation among the people saying  Urhobos at all levels  especially the youths, should respect their kings by obeying them and stop making the kingdoms ungovernable for them.

On his part, a member of OPC, Odiri Otarigho said, growth is not associated with destruction saying  those youths who involve in criminal activities do not encourage the growth of their  community, kingdom and the  country at large.

He therefore charged the youths to stay away from criminal activities to enable not only them but the country to move forward.


