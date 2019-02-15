Onokpite tasks Urhobo youths on peaceful conduct, respect to monarchs

By Ephraim Oseji

Following several killings recently in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area and other parts of Delta State, the President of Ogbe Political Change (OPC), King Ufuoma Onokpite has advised the youths nationwide especially of Urhobo extraction not be lured into political thuggery by selfish politicians some of who are behind some killings and wanton destruction of lives property.

He equally sued for the unity of Urhobo people especially among the youths, saying that it would usher development. King Onokpite said this Wednesday at the sensitization programme held at Kayroit Hotel in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area Delta State to enlighten the youths on the need to stay out of election violence before,during and after the elections.

He decried the spate of killings in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state saying, for no reason should people kill their neighbours.

in whatever reason because they are the same people (Urhobos).

According to him,” what will be the gains of killing your own persons because of election?”

Onokpite recalled that when he was growing up as a child in the area, there was unity among the people but today, the story has changed.

He therefore solicited for the cooperation among the people saying Urhobos at all levels especially the youths, should respect their kings by obeying them and stop making the kingdoms ungovernable for them.

On his part, a member of OPC, Odiri Otarigho said, growth is not associated with destruction saying those youths who involve in criminal activities do not encourage the growth of their community, kingdom and the country at large.

He therefore charged the youths to stay away from criminal activities to enable not only them but the country to move forward.