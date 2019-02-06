Onnoghen: We stand with CJN —PANDEF

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—All Cross River Nationals Front, an affiliate of Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has thrown its weight behind the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, describing his ordeal as crude display of impunity and crass abuse of power by President Mohammadu Buhari.

In a statement by the seven- man Exco of the group including, Sen. Bassey Henshaw, Col. Pam Ogar, Rtd.AVM Eko Osim (retd), Mr. Dominic Kidzu and three others, they said that if President Buhari’s intent was ignoring the constitution, then there might be no elections, adding that he should as well don his military jackboot and continue to rule Nigeria by fiat.

Onnoghen’s Suspension: S-Court strikes out Senate’s suit against Buhari

They said: “For some time now, we have watched with pain and fortitude, the macabre and brazen attack on Justice Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria. The obvious intent of the All Progressives Congress, APC government led by General Buhari is to decapitate Justice Onnoghen’s career and forcibly annex and subjugate the judiciary (an independent arm of government) to the whims of the executive.

“We urge you all, especially the minorities of the South/South to stand firm against this crass abuse of power. If President Buhari intends on ignoring the constitution, then there might as well be no elections. Let him use his military jackboots and continue to rule by fiat. But let President Buhari also know that Nigeria has travelled down this road before, and Nigerians will rise up, resist despotism and stop him.”