Onnoghen: Tribunal adjourns hearing until March 11

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), trying suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has adjourned until March 11 for further hearing.

Onnoghen who has been avoiding the tribunal was threatened with an arrest and eventually appeared for trial on Friday.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of non-declaration of some of his bank accounts in foreign currencies.

Justice Onnoghen was granted bail by the three-member tribunal on self recognition.

Onnoghen would be the first The first Chief Justice of Nigeria to be docked

Onnoghen’s convoy arrived at 9.40 to face the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar who had ordered his arrest following his consistent absence from court.

