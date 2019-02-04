Onnoghen: Senate discontinues Supreme Court case, lauds NJC intervention

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate, Monday ordered the discontinuation of the case it filed at the Supreme Court over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari and replacing him with Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed.

According to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the decision to withdraw the case from the apex court was to enable the National Judicial Council, NJC a chance in its intervention.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media to the Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, read, “The Senate has therefore decided to discontinue the case it filed in the Supreme Court. It should be noted that the case has been slated for hearing tomorrow. This decision also affirm the confidence of the Senate in the ability of the NJC to successfully and creditably resolve the issues.”

It would be recalled that the Senate had last Monday, approached the Supreme Court to seek interpretation over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari and replacing him with Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed.

The case filed in the highest court of the land by the Senate was done by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.