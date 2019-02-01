Onnoghen: Lawyers resume in Anambra courts after 2-day boycott

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Judicial activities resumed in earnest in Anambra state yesterday after lawyers boycotted all forms of legal practices in compliance with the directive of the National Executive Committee, NEC of the Nigerian bar Association which asked all members of NBA to boycott court sessions in their various branches nationwide, in protest against the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief justice of Nigeria, CJN, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NBA directive had recorded a total compliance in Anambra state as lawyers in the eight branches of NBA in the state boycotted courts on Tuesday and Wednesday, a situation which led to the shutting down of all forms of legal activities in all the courts in the state.

Reacting to the development, chairman of NBA, Idemili branch, Pere Anthony Oseme told newsmen yesterday at Nkpor, near Onitsha that NBA recorded 100 percent compliance to the NBA NEC directive to all lawyers to boycott the courts on January 29 and 30.

According to Oseme, “the total compliance was not only recorded in my Idemili branch but also in other seven branches of NBA in the state because I spoke to my fellow chairmen of other branches such as Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, Ihiala, Anaocha, Otuocha and Aguata and they confirmed to me that their members complied in full force because they want due process to be followed in Onnoghen’s case in particular and in every other actions.”