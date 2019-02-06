Only those who don’t wish Nigeria well still support APC —Obi

By Chioma Gabriel & Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, in Awka, Anambra State, said “only those who do not wish Nigeria well are still supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.”

He spoke during a roadshow to create awareness among the people of the state concerning the February 16 election.

A massive crowd made up of traders, students, artisans and people from all walks of life turned up for the road show organised by the PDP in all the parts of the state to create awareness among the people of the state concerning the February 16 election.

During the road show, Obi intermittently spoke to the surging crowd, inviting them to vote for the PDP in the forth coming election in order to empower Alhaji Abubakar Atiku to make Nigeria to start working again. Obi pointed at Atiku’s experience, past records, expertise in wealth-creation and empowerment as among the many reasons Nigeria needs him now.

Atiku and Obi will return Nigeria to part of economic progress, says Chima Anyaso

Obi assured the people of the state that a vote for Atiku is a vote for the country to witness the type of unprecedented development Anambra State witnessed under him.

He said: “The groups are endorsing us because they are seeing the reality. Nigerians have seen that the present government does not have the capacity to govern Nigeria. I want to assure you that more endorsements will come because people are not happy with this government.

“We have a country that is collapsing and it is up to Nigerians to know who to choose. If you think what you are getting in the last three years is okay, then you remain where you are, but I know it is not okay. Our country is now worse.

“The condition of Nigeria should worry everyone. We have a very bad record on insecurity; we have moved from number seven to number three on insecurity. After Afghanistan, it is Iraq and we are the number three and this shameful situation should worry all Nigerians. We now have the highest number of poor people living on the surface of the earth in Nigeria and it should also worry all Nigerians.”

Asked what he would do differently if elected, Obi said what he did in Anambra was enough for anyone to know what he would do and charged the electorate to come out and vote for a change of government, arguing that the people were more important than the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in deciding the credibility of the forthcoming election.

“It is not about INEC, it is about the people. If the people say yes to a change of government, definitely they will get it. I have contested election here in Anambra before, INEC did not give it to me, but because the people were behind me, I was able to get it,” Obi said.

Support Network pledges 10 million votes for Atiku

Meanwhile, a global group, Peter Obi Support Network, POSN, has vowed to mobilise 10 million votes for the PDP, Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 Presidential election.

POSN made this known in a statement by its Spokesman, Chief T.E. Ezeoke.

Giving details on how they will mobilise the 10 million votes, Ezeoke explained that the group has recruited 100 thousand Atiku/Obi activists from every nook and cranny of the country who in turn have pledged to personally contact Atiku likely voters gathered from INEC voter’s database and ensure that they vote for Atiku on February 16.