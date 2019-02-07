Only righteousness will elevate Nigeria, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Churches in Nigeria to continue to stand for righteousness and truth, and preach against all forms of corruption.

Buhari, represented by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, made the appeal on Thursday in Makurdi at the 15th Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

He said it was important for the Church to always stand on the side of righteousness and truth, as “it is only righteousness that can elevate our country.”

He lamented the recurring crises in Benue since 2011, and called on herders and farmers to sheath their swords and live in peace.

”It happens without exceptions. But with your prayers, there is peace and your meeting here is in peace. With your prayers, it has been put under control.

“If it were before now, your families would have discouraged you from visiting Benue because of the clashes. God will make Benue a point of contact to all nations,” the president said.

On the forthcoming general election, Buhari said its outcome was in the hands of God and urged all Nigerians to play their part within the confines of the law.

Earlier, National President, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, assured that the Church would continue to pray for the president and his administration.

Omobude pledged that the Church would not leave the country’s leaders out of its prayers.