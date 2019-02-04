‘Only Buhari, Osinbajo possess the Courage, Integrity to salvage Nigeria’

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Buhari/Osinbajo Grassroots Advocacy Initiative GAIN has asked Nigerians not to be swayed by any sentimental considerations when they go to the polls on February 16, saying only the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo possess the wherewithal to thrust the nation onto the path of progress.

The campaign group gave the charge Monday in Abuja when it inaugurated its patrons and mobilizers.

Among the patrons and matrons are Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), Sen. Khairat Gwadabe, Mrs Ireti Kingibe and Barr. Neseer Abubakar, the Dandarman of Lokoja among others.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and Pastor Yemi Osinbajo are truly men of integrity; men who never ran out on either the principles in which they believed or the people who believed in them; men who believe in us; men whom neither financial gain nor political ambition could ever divert from the fulfilment of our sacred trust. Courage, integrity and dedication. These are the historic qualities of our presidential and vice presidential candidates”, National Chairman of the group, Martins Ilegoma said.

He said Nigerians voted for President Buhari “not to make life pleasant for criminals and rogues sitting in high places; we make him president to make them see that, lifestyle of corruption is a lifestyle of disgrace, and they will continue to be disgraced”.