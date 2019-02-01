Ondo lawmakers pass 2019 budget, jerk it up by N3.9bn

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—-THE Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the 2019 Appropriation Bill into law and increased it by N3.9 billion which is 2.04%.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had presented the N190 billion appropriation bill to the lawmakers on December 31 last year.

While passing the budget into law, the lawmakers at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Bamidele Oleyelogun, jerked it up to N193.9 billion.

The passage of the budget followed the adoption of the report and recommendations of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, headed by Sunday Olajide.

Olajide said: “The fiscal current priorities have been consciously arranged that the growth of drivers of the economy and commencement of new projects and programmes that are crucial to the development of the state were the major target.

“The state government should take all necessary steps that will propel all income generating MDAs to embark on more result oriented Internally generated revenue drive in line with extant laws.

“All income generating MDAs should collaborate with state board of internal revenue in ensuring that the goals and objectives of government to boost the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, are pursued with all seriousness.”

“It is strongly suggested that all MDAs that have desired to exceed their revenue generation targets should be given the required support and impetus to succeed.”

The Recurrent Expenditure was increased to N83,852,159,204.16 from N82.179 billion, Capital expenditure to N90,112,909,112,86 from N87.906billion.