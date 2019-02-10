Ondo AA hopeful praises Buhari for allowing APC members to vote candidates of their choice

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for Ondo South, Dr Olatunji Julius Adeoye Felder, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for displaying “high level of statesmanship”.

Felder spoke against the backdrop of Buhari asking the people of Imo State to vote for the candidate of their choice irrespective of party affiliation.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo is supporting his former Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, while his party (APC) is backing Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Nwosu’s party has meanwhile endorsed the President for the February election.

Felder, who spoke with newsmen in Akure, commended Buhari, saying the President has further expanded democratic space in Nigeria.

“Let me commend Mr President for statesmanship. Let me thank him for not foisting his chosen candidates or the candidates of his party on Nigerians. The president is the father of the nation and this he has demonstrated”, he stated.

The senatorial candidate restated his commitment to working for the re-election bid of Buhari.

Felder picked the Ondo South senatorial ticket of AA after the APC National Executive Committee shut the door against him during the party’s primary.