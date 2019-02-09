Ondo 2019: Akinmade promises to help ldanre/lfedore farmers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for ldanre/Ifedore federal constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, has promised to draw the attention of the state and federal authorities to the plight of the agrarian communities in the constituency.

Akinmade, who was on a campaign tour of Omifun, Olowo Ofeariwo, Okolo and Aleepa communities, said that the area was noted for its agricultural production.

He added that the area has been neglected over the years by successive governments.

The former Information Commissioner in Ondo State also visited Jimgbe, Oniyeri and Legbira communities to solicit for votes.

He promised the people, who are mainly cocoa farmers, that he would spare no effort in ensuring that government at state and federal levels address the neglect of the area.

According to him, “at a time efforts are being made to improve the nation’s agricultural production every encouragement must be given to farmers in the area”.

The candidate while commending them for their contribution to the nations cocoa output said opening up the area would be mutually beneficial to them and the government.