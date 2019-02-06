Olivia Agbajoh, ADC candidates light up Delta South

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI, the oil rich city of Niger Delta in Delta State, was almost locked down for several hours when the African Democratic Congress, ADC, held its Delta South senatorial rally-cum-presentation of flags to the contestants for various National and State House of Assembly seats.

Governorship candidate of the party, Prince Joe Chukwu, handed the flags to the candidates. They included Chief Olivia Agbajoh, senatorial candidate, Delta South senatorial district; Cletus Tim-Ebi, House of Representatives candidate, Burutu Federal Constituency; Mr Armstrong Yomere, Warri South 1 seat, Delta State House of Assembly; Nudoro Oweikekeme, Burutu constituency 1 seat, Delta State House of Assembly; Julius Bribki , Patani constituency seat, Delta State House of Assembly; and Juliana Etsole, House of Representatives candidate for Warri Federal Constituency.

Others were Vincent Okudolor, Warri South constituency 2 seat, Delta state House of Assembly and Taylor Ogofugha, Warri South West constituency seat, Delta State House of Assembly.

Speaking at the event, Prince Chukwu said he was optimistic the party’s candidates will sweep the polls. He also charged members of the party to use their permanent voters cards to vote out inefficient leaders at all levels in the state during the polls.

Chief Agbajoh, while speaking, assured she would take the district to greater heights when elected, recalling that as a member of the House of Representatives in 1983 she brought the Nigerian Naval Shipyard, NNS, Delta, to Warri, adding that she would have done more for the state if the Second Republic had not been truncated by a military coup that year.

Agbajoh, who was at a various times commissioner for Information and Culture; Women Affairs; Social Development, Youths and Sports; Commerce and Industry Cooperative, and Tourism, said she will make sure that the “Warri, Koko and Burutu ports become fully operational again”, adding: “The Koko-Ogheye road, Bomadi-Ogulagha road, Ozoro –Kwale road and Federal Polytechnic, Ozoro will also be seen to come to fruition.”

She also promised to pressure the Federal Government and multinational oil companies operating in the senatorial district and the Niger Delta to tackle challenges of oil pollution in the area.

Agbajoh, who has served on several boards also assured that she will give youth and women empowerment top priority, adding that she joined the ADC because it is a party with grassroots drive.

“ADC is a vehicle for collective emancipation and development. It promotes equality, social welfare and has value for rule of law and respect for human rights. We practice true federalism and equitable resource distribution. We have respect for human dignity and we are out to promote sound education,” she said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Ms Etsole, Chief Okudolor and Hon Ogofugha said they will promote security and empower their constituents.

“This is the beginning. We will match them with our PVC. We don’t want them to give it to us; we will take it from them come March. We will be declared winners,” they said.

On their part, Yomere, Oweikekeme and Julius Bribki promised to take their various constituencies to greater heights when elected.

Waxing confident in their speeches, other speakers at the rally said the ADC was the party to beat in the coming general elections.