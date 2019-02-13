Olawepo-Hashim claims lead on social media over Buhari, Atiku

By Emmanuel Aziken

Peoples Trust, PT, presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has claimed the ascendancy over the other presidential candidates in the social media.

A statement by his campaign, yesterday, deposed that “weekly social media rating of presidential candidates’ engagements on the popular online platform, Facebook, on Tuesday, showed that the candidate of Peoples Trust, PT, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, is still leading as the most popular presidential candidate online, three days to the presidential election.

“The latest data showed that Hashim was ahead of the incumbent president and All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari and major opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

The statement further deposed that “going by the data on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim recorded Facebook engagements in excess of 63,000 this week, while Atiku Abubakar who came behind him, recorded 56,000+.

“Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari is far behind with only 6000+ engagements.”