Olamide, AY, Timaya, Tiwa Savage, others for Chronicles of Ushbebe Yadadi 12 ‘Election Edition’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Having distinguished his brand among others, Justice Nuagbe better known as Ushbebe has revealed that preparation is already in top gear towards the 12th edition of his annual event popularly called ‘Chronicles of Ushbebe’ with the 2019 edition tagged ‘Ushbebe Live (Election Edition) Yadadi 12’.
Packaged by Pride Rock Entertainment, the event will   hold at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites  on February 17, 2019 and will witness rib-cracking jokes from industry finest that includes Kenny Blaq, Akpororo, Ay, Acapella, Gordons, Funnybone, Helen Paul, Kelvin Sapp, and Woli Agba & Dele to mention but a few

However top personalities, guests and fans who would be attending will equally be thrilled by music performances by Olamide,Mr. Eazi, Timaya, Patoranking, Falz ,Tiwa Savage,Mayokun,Duncan Mighty, Johnny Drille, Pasuma,Kcee, Zlatan, Chinko,Victor Ad, DJ Consequence, DJ Kentlaky, Alternate sounds and lots more.

Speaking on the coming event, Ushbebe disclosed that since it’s the 12th edition of the yearly show, there was need to spice it up. The event is however supported by Beat FM, Naija FM, Lagos Talks, Classic FM, Nelson Jacks, HNK Interiors, Hennessy, MTV Base, Hiptv, Trace amongst others.


