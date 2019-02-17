Okowa will win, return power to Okpe-Urhobo in Delta central come 2023 – Hon Eyube

By Lucky Oji

Hon Kennedy Eyube, was a former House of Representatives aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State. In this interview, the businessman cum politician disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will be re-elected to complete the second term of the Delta North senatorial district.

You were in APC, contested for House of Representatives, and now in PDP, why did you abandon your former party?

Yes, you are very correct. I was in the All Progressives Congress, APC, where I actually contested for House of Representatives for Okpe-Sapele and Uwvie Federal Constituency. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get the ticket. I joined the APC in Okpe when most people were ashamed to identify with APC in the area, we worked hard to convince the people to believe in APC, because we thought APC stands for equity and fairness. But, due to the recent events in the party, our people realized that APC doesn’t have the interest of Okpe people at heart, which made the people to have lost confidence and trust in APC. More so, I joined the race to serve my people of Okpe Federal Constituency at the National Assembly. My intention was to get an opporutunity to contribute my quota to the development of Okpe Federal Constituency. It was never for personal gains, we were denied the ticket and the processes for electing APC candidate for Okpe Federal Constituency was marred by irregularities, making me to lose confidence in APC.

When you were in APC, you were so optimistic that Delta State APC will produce the next governor of Delta, and now you are canvassing seriously for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Let me be sincere to you and to Deltans. Yes, then I was optimistic that Delta APC will produce the next governor of Delta State in 2019, because as an advocate of equity and fairness, I particularly hoped and believed that the APC governorship ticket will be zoned to Delta North, but unfortunately, the APC denied all Delta North governorship aspirants the ticket and gave it to an aspirant from Delta Central, that was when I lost confidence in APC. And because of what I stand for, equity and fairness, I was compelled to abandon APC and joined the PDP to support Governor Okowa, the governorship candidate of the PDP because he is from Delta North.

Do you think Okowa can win the March 9 governorship election in Delta State?

Yes, the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will win the forthcoming governorship election. Common sense explains that since Delta Central and Delta South had done eight years in Government House, the Delta North should also be allowed to complete their eight years. We are all claiming to be one Delta State, irrespective of our tribes, therefore, the APC by allowing a person from Delta Central to be its governorship candidate, such an act can be best described as an attempt to deliberately marginalize a section of the state, this is unacceptable. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has performed well and you will agree with me that another four years will enable him consolidate on his present achievements.

So, you left APC to the PDP just because the PDP gave its governorship ticket to Okowa from Delta North?

Exactly, you heard me say so clearly. If we are one Delta State, we are under obligation to demonstrate it by our deeds and actions. We must collectively protect the unity and co-existence among our people. As I said earlier, I joined the APC because I wanted someone from Delta North to complete the eight years of Delta North. When APC couldn’t, and the PDP gave its governorship ticket to Okowa in Delta North, naturally I had no option than to join PDP to support Delta North and by extension Governor Okowa. Very importantly, I am supporting Okowa because I have resolved that Delta North must do their eight years and then it will come to Delta Central.

But the Delta State APC appeared very determined to win the governorship election come March 9

No, that is not true. The APC cannot win the coming governorship election in Delta State. The Delta State APC is so divided that it cannot get 15% votes in Delta State and the reason is simple; the APC missed the only opportunity to win the next governorship election when it failed to zone its governorship ticket to Delta North. This open display of greed and miscalculation by APC for not zoning its governorship to Delta North, actually has widen the opportunities for the PDP to win the governorship election come March 9. Write it down, I can confidently tell you that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is completing his second term by 2023 because the people of Delta State are strongly with the SMART governor.

The people of Delta Central have been advised to wait till 2023 when the governorship will return to Delta Central, what is your stand on this?

That is the fact, it’s just four years. The people of Delta Central have to wait and be patient for the next four years. Governor Okowa will complete his eight years by 2023 and return the governorship position to Delta Central. Moreover, and very importantly, let me state it here and now that it is the Okpe axis of Urhobo that will produce the Urhobo governor in Delta State come 2023. We have had late Felix Ibru from Agbarha-Otor in the Ughelli axis of Urhobo ( Delta Central) who was the first democratically elected governor of Delta State.

The Late Samuel Jereton Mariere, Evwreni, from same Ughelli axis was the first governor of the former Midwest State of Nigeria. And just recently, was Chief James Ibori, from Oghara, in Ethiope axis of Urhobo, who ruled from 1999 to 2007.

Therefore, for the purpose of equity and fairness, I urge the PDP to pick their governorship candidate from the Okpe axis of Urhobo in 2023, because it’s our turn to produce the governor from Delta Central in 2023. Let me use this opportunity to call on voters in Delta State to come out in numbers to vote for Governor Okowa and the PDP.